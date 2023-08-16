UPS Drivers HUGE Salary In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa

The big brown and gold-labeled delivery trucks that rumble through your city and neighborhoods are now driven by some of the highest-paid drivers in the country.

After signing an agreement with the Teamsters union, United Parcel Service (UPS) is set to bump full-time driver salaries — when including benefits — to $170,000, a $25,000 increase from where they are right now, according to Business Insider.com.

Package Shipping Companies Rush To Delivery Backlog Of Christmas Packages

I'm sure you'll agree that UPS drivers are some of the hardest workers on the planet. Just think about what the Covid days brought us. Plus, when the holidays roll around you definitely want to thank them.

UPS DRIVERS MAKE HOW MUCH?

I was curious to find out what local UPS drivers make so trusting ZipRecruiter.com we sadly learned that South Dakota UPS driver's annual salary is around $37,000. In Iowa, they pay just over $38,000 per year. And, Minnesota UPS drivers are third in the country making just under $40,000.

Wisconsin tops the list at $41,552.

UPS Posts Strong Quarterly Earnings

Want to join the UPS workforce? Minnesota is hiring.

HOW ARE THE BENEFITS

When you break it down a UPS employee is most happy about the benefits. Full and part-time union employees have access to healthcare with $0 in premiums, pension benefits, tuition assistance, and paid vacations, holidays, and option days.

HOW MANY UPS DRIVERS ARE THERE

staff photo

The union represents more than 340,000 UPS delivery drivers and package handlers. To avoid a worker strike, UPS agreed on July 25 to provide $30 billion in new money over a five-year period to boost wages, benefits, and working conditions for employees.

CAN I WORK PART-TIME

Don't want to work full-time? The company said part-time union employees would earn $25.75 an hour as well as healthcare and pension benefits by the end of the contract.