When Is The Last Day I Can Mail Christmas Presents?

Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? You may want to as supply lines are choked and millions of goods are either locked in port or a shortage of truck drivers are causing shortages. So let's ay you get these holiday gifts on time and you want to mail them to loved ones. UPS, FedEx, and the Untied States Post Office is letting us know when the last day you can mail these out to ensure a timely arrival.

For the US Postal Service, you must mail them by December 15th. First class packages must be shipped by December 17th, and customers must send priority mail by December 18th. Overall, The Postal Service recommends consumers mail gifts before December 6th, as that’s the date when customer traffic increases significantly.

For FedEx, home delivery and ground packages must be shipped by December 15th; FedEx Express Saver and 3Day Freight have limited flexibility but must be sent by December 21st. FedEx 2Day packages must be sent by December 22nd. UPS for 3-day select shipping you must mail stuff by December 21st, 2-day air must be sent by December 22nd, and next-day air must be sent by December 23rd.

Meanwhile, UPS points out that delivery depend on the region but will average between one and five days.

Get our free mobile app

On a final note, anything electronic that depends on a micro-chip may be tight supply so set alerts as to when they become available. Including the red bow-wrapped luxury cars that TV commercials say make a fun gift for the spouse. Add the PS5 by Sony to the list of hard-to-find gifts.

Either way, mail Christmas gifts earlier than you normally would is the main recommendation.

Ten Commandments of Sioux Falls:

Ten Commandments of Sioux Falls

25 True Crime Locations Then & Now: