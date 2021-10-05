Lately across the country, mail deliveries and postage services in general have been slower than usual. This is mainly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, this situation does not look like it will improve anytime soon.

USA Today is reporting that the US Postal Service is "implementing new service standards for First Class Mail and Periodicals.” In other words, there will be an "increase time-in-transit for mail traveling long distances." Hence, if you send a package from New York to California, it will take a little extra time for your mail to reach its final destination.

A spokeswoman from the U.S. Postal Service, Kim Frum tells USA Today this change will not affect "most first class mail (61%) and periodicals (93%). Single-piece first-class mail traveling within the same region will still have a delivery time of two days." Any single-piece first-class mail traveling within the same region will still arrive within two days. This change really only affects first-class mail and first-class packages.

So why the sudden change for the US Postal Service during a pandemic? Apparently, this was always the Postal Service's 10-year strategic plan. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made this announcement back in March. There's one more part to this plan. The US Postal Service is temporarily increasing its prices on all commercial and retail domestic packages due to the holiday season and an increase in mail. This change is in effect from now until the day after Christmas, Sunday, December 26th.

There are a lot of people in the Sioux Empire who rely the USPS for their mail services. The moral of the story here is to start thinking about mailing those Christmas gifts earlier than usual so they can be under the tree on Christmas morning!

