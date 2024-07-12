USPS Price Increase Will Hit South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa
Here we go again! Walking your letters to the mailbox is about to get more expensive. The United States Postal Service will increase the price of a Forever stamp this weekend.
Beginning Sunday, July 14 the price of First Class postage will increase from 68 cents to 73 cents.
You have until Sunday to stock up on stamps at the current price. There is no limit. Buy as many as you want while you can.
Why Is USPS Raising The Price
When the Forever stamp was first issued in 2007 it cost 41 cents. As we turned the calendar in 2024 the USPS stepped on the gas and the price went from 66 cents to 68 cents.
April 12, 2007: 41 cents
May 12, 2008: 42 cents
May 11, 2009: 44 cents
Jan. 22, 2012: 45 cents
Jan. 27, 2013: 46 cents
Jan. 26, 2014: 49 cents
April 10, 2016: 47 cents
Jan. 22, 2017: 49 cents
Jan. 23, 2018: 50 cents
Jan. 30, 2019: 55 cents
Jan. 29, 2020: 55 cents
Aug. 29, 2021: 58 cents
July 10, 2022: 60 cents
Jan. 22, 2023: 63 cents
July 9, 2023: 66 cents
Jan. 21, 2024: 68 cents
July 14, 2024: 73 cents
Why Raise Stamp Prices
According to Yahoo Financial, the increases are part of the Postal Services' 10-year Delivering for America plan, enacted in 2021 by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
“As changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace continue, these price adjustments are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year plan. USPS prices remain among the most affordable in the world.,” USPS said in a press release.
More USPS Price Increases
The USPS has also increased the price of single-piece letters four cents per additional ounce, from 24 cents per ounce to 28 cents per ounce. And, international postcards and international one ounce letters jump ten cents from $1.55 to $1.65.
