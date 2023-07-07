USPS-What Do You Mean-MORE CHANGES?

As expected, the first of July is when many new laws took effect. On the local, state, and federal level.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) implemented an increase of a First Class Mail Forever stamp, from 63 cents to 66 cents. It also closed all USPSCA accounts and discontinued the Loyalty Program.

Well, here we go again!

According to Best Life Online, the USPS is taking away your ability to get refunds on certain shipments. You're not allowed to mail just anything through the postal system. The USPS considers certain items, like lithium batteries, to be hazardous materials (HAZMAT). As a result, the agency may either restrict or prohibit their shipment.

CAN YOU MAIL RESTRICTED ITEMS?

There are a number of restricted items you can send through the mail:

Aerosols

Dry ice

Firearms

Hand sanitizers

Matches

Nail polish

Paint

Specific rules apply and senders should follow the new HAZMAT guidelines listed in the latest Postal Bulletin.

But starting July 9, this will no longer be applicable to HAZMAT-based Priority Mail Express products, according to the report by Best Life Online.

"Postage will not be refunded if guaranteed service was not provided because a shipment containing live animals or hazardous materials was delivered, or delivery was attempted within three days of the date of mailing," the agency explained.

MORE CHANGES

USPS Ground Advantage is set to begin Sunday, July 9. It will combine and replace three other services: USPS Retail Ground, First-Class Package Service, and Parcel Select Ground services.

