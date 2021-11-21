USD and SDSU Land Spots in the FCS Playoffs

The FCS world crowned a champion in the Spring as they made up for a missed 2020 season and now they find themselves in the same position again as the 2021 FCS playoff field is set.

Locally, the University of South Dakota Coyotes and South Dakota State University both saw their names called in the brackets that were released on Sunday.

USD will host their first ever FCS playoff game on Saturday as they will welcome Southern Illinois at 5 PM inside the Dakota Dome.

SDSU will also host their first round playoff game as UC Davis will travel to Brookings for a 2 PM game on Saturday as well.

The champions from the spring, Sam Houston State, who went undefeated during the regular season garnered the No. 1 seed with North Dakota State coming in at No. 2.

In total, six Missouri Valley Football Conference teams made the FCS playoffs this year as it was another strong season for the league.

The FCS National Championship will take place in Frisco, TX on January 8, 2022 and if you would like a look at the entire bracket, you can click here.

For more information on the University of South Dakota football team, their current roster, and the upcoming playoff game, you can visit their team website.

For more information on the South Dakota State University football team, their current roster, and the upcoming playoff game, you can visit their team website.

