On Monday, the Missouri Valley Football Conference hosted its first in-person media day in quite some time, and the successful event came with many highlights.

The NDSU Bison were selected as the team to beat this season, and they were followed in the preseason poll by SDSU (second) and USD (third).

Overtime with Bert Remien was on scene in the early afternoon, and we had the opportunity to catch up with the pair of USD star players in attendance.

Here's our exclusive interview with running back Charles Pierre Jr.:

Pierre Jr. was just named as one of four team captains last week, and comes back to Vermillion after an outstanding 2024 campaign in which he finished with 1,244 yards and 18 total touchdowns.

Quarterback Aidan Bouman's return is also a big reason why the Yotes remain the national spotlight ahead of the season. Here's our chat with the Minnesota native from media day:

Bouman has earned all sorts of praise for his play during his time as a Coyote, and returns to lead the team this Fall. He's coming off of an impressive campaign in which he finished with nearly a 69% completion percentage and 19 passing touchdowns.

The Coyotes open the season on Saturday, August 30th when they travel East to take on the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames.

