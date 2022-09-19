It was a great weekend for the local universities in and around the Sioux Empire as all four of them won on Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

USD, SDSU, Augustana and USF all picked up wins on Saturday on the football field.

The University of South Dakota picked up their first win of the season at home as they defeated Cal Poly 38-21.

In the home opener for the Coyotes, USD was able to get off to a fast starting, leading after the first quarter 21-7 and never looked back in the route to victory.

USD will host No.1 North Dakota State next Saturday at 1 PM inside the Dakota Dome.

South Dakota State defeated Butler 45-17 in the "Beef Bowl" and improved to 2-1 on the season.

SDSU will travel next week on the road to play Missouri State in battle of top 10 teams as they eye their third victory of the year.

The University of Sioux Falls stayed undefeated as they traveled to Concordia-St.Paul and won 44-23 behind a heavy rushing attack that tallied 250 yards on the ground.

USF will head back home for their next contest as they will host Minnesota-Duluth in their homecoming game on Saturday.

The Augustana Vikings also stayed undefeated with their 31-7 win over Minnesota-Moorhead and improved to 3-0.

Augie will host Northern State next Saturday in the annual Hall of Fame game with hopes of getting to 4-0 on the season.

Hopefully for all of the fans of these four teams that next week will produce the same results and all four teams will walk away with victories.