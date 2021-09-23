Used Cars Are More Expensive in South Dakota

There used to be a time when you could find a dependable used car for a small fraction of the cost of buying new.

Those days appear to be slipping away.

According to a new report from iSeeCars.com, demand is outpacing supply which is driving the prices of pre-owned vehicles to record highs in the United States, with an average price of $24,710.

Get our free mobile app

But just how much you'll pay sometimes depends on where you live.

In South Dakota, the numbers show that we're paying about two percent above the national average ($25,156), which is the 16th highest amount in America.

Nationally, used car buyers in three states - Alaska, Wyoming, and Montana - are paying more than ten percent above the national average:

MOST EXPENSIVE USED CARS IN AMERICA (iSeeCars)

Alaska: $29,656 (+20%) Wyoming: $29,419 (+19.1%) Montana: $27,303 (+10.5%) Arkansas: $27,123 (+9.8%) Idaho: $26,662 (+7.9%) Texas: $26,620 (+7.7%) New Mexico: $26,261 (+6.3%) Mississippi: $25,788 (+4.4%) New York: $25,693 (+4.0%) California: $25,555 (+3.4%)

Two states - Indiana and Ohio - are at least ten percent below the national average.

And while South Dakota is among the 16 most expensive states to buy a used car, two of our neighboring states - Iowa and Minnesota - are among the ten cheapest.

LEAST EXPENSIVE USED CARS IN AMERICA (iSeeCars)

Indiana: $21,961 (-11.1%) Ohio: $22,244 (-10%) Connecticut: $22,528 (-8.8%) Virginia: $22,618 (-8.5%) Kentucky: $22,995 (-6.9%) Iowa: $23,062 (-6.7%) Minnesota: $23,120 (-6.4%) Hawaii: $23,290 -5.7% Michigan: $23,348 (-5.5%) Delaware: $23,469 (-5%)

Recent sales figures of pre-owned vehicles show that SUVs are the number one choice in 42 of the 50 states, including South Dakota, where SUVs made up nearly 44 percent of sales. Cars 20.7%

Trucks accounted for 30.2% of pre-owned vehicle sales in South Dakota, with cars at 20.7%, and minivans at 3.4%.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State