Used Cars Are More Expensive in South Dakota
There used to be a time when you could find a dependable used car for a small fraction of the cost of buying new.
Those days appear to be slipping away.
According to a new report from iSeeCars.com, demand is outpacing supply which is driving the prices of pre-owned vehicles to record highs in the United States, with an average price of $24,710.
But just how much you'll pay sometimes depends on where you live.
In South Dakota, the numbers show that we're paying about two percent above the national average ($25,156), which is the 16th highest amount in America.
Nationally, used car buyers in three states - Alaska, Wyoming, and Montana - are paying more than ten percent above the national average:
MOST EXPENSIVE USED CARS IN AMERICA (iSeeCars)
- Alaska: $29,656 (+20%)
- Wyoming: $29,419 (+19.1%)
- Montana: $27,303 (+10.5%)
- Arkansas: $27,123 (+9.8%)
- Idaho: $26,662 (+7.9%)
- Texas: $26,620 (+7.7%)
- New Mexico: $26,261 (+6.3%)
- Mississippi: $25,788 (+4.4%)
- New York: $25,693 (+4.0%)
- California: $25,555 (+3.4%)
Two states - Indiana and Ohio - are at least ten percent below the national average.
And while South Dakota is among the 16 most expensive states to buy a used car, two of our neighboring states - Iowa and Minnesota - are among the ten cheapest.
LEAST EXPENSIVE USED CARS IN AMERICA (iSeeCars)
- Indiana: $21,961 (-11.1%)
- Ohio: $22,244 (-10%)
- Connecticut: $22,528 (-8.8%)
- Virginia: $22,618 (-8.5%)
- Kentucky: $22,995 (-6.9%)
- Iowa: $23,062 (-6.7%)
- Minnesota: $23,120 (-6.4%)
- Hawaii: $23,290 -5.7%
- Michigan: $23,348 (-5.5%)
- Delaware: $23,469 (-5%)
Recent sales figures of pre-owned vehicles show that SUVs are the number one choice in 42 of the 50 states, including South Dakota, where SUVs made up nearly 44 percent of sales. Cars 20.7%
Trucks accounted for 30.2% of pre-owned vehicle sales in South Dakota, with cars at 20.7%, and minivans at 3.4%.