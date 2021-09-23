Used Cars Are More Expensive in South Dakota

Welcomia via ThinkStock/Getty Stock

There used to be a time when you could find a dependable used car for a small fraction of the cost of buying new.

Those days appear to be slipping away.

According to a new report from iSeeCars.com, demand is outpacing supply which is driving the prices of pre-owned vehicles to record highs in the United States, with an average price of $24,710.

Get our free mobile app

But just how much you'll pay sometimes depends on where you live.

In South Dakota, the numbers show that we're paying about two percent above the national average ($25,156), which is the 16th highest amount in America.

Nationally, used car buyers in three states - Alaska, Wyoming, and Montana - are paying more than ten percent above the national average:

MOST EXPENSIVE USED CARS IN AMERICA (iSeeCars)

  1. Alaska: $29,656 (+20%)
  2. Wyoming: $29,419 (+19.1%)
  3. Montana: $27,303 (+10.5%)
  4. Arkansas: $27,123 (+9.8%)
  5. Idaho: $26,662 (+7.9%)
  6. Texas: $26,620 (+7.7%)
  7. New Mexico: $26,261 (+6.3%)
  8. Mississippi: $25,788 (+4.4%)
  9. New York: $25,693 (+4.0%)
  10. California: $25,555 (+3.4%)

Two states - Indiana and Ohio - are at least ten percent below the national average.

And while South Dakota is among the 16 most expensive states to buy a used car, two of our neighboring states - Iowa and Minnesota - are among the ten cheapest.

LEAST EXPENSIVE USED CARS IN AMERICA (iSeeCars)

  1. Indiana: $21,961 (-11.1%)
  2. Ohio: $22,244 (-10%)
  3. Connecticut: $22,528 (-8.8%)
  4. Virginia: $22,618 (-8.5%)
  5. Kentucky: $22,995 (-6.9%)
  6. Iowa: $23,062 (-6.7%)
  7. Minnesota: $23,120 (-6.4%)
  8. Hawaii: $23,290 -5.7%
  9. Michigan: $23,348 (-5.5%)
  10. Delaware: $23,469 (-5%)

Recent sales figures of pre-owned vehicles show that SUVs are the number one choice in 42 of the 50 states, including South Dakota, where SUVs made up nearly 44 percent of sales. Cars 20.7%

Trucks accounted for 30.2% of pre-owned vehicle sales in South Dakota, with cars at 20.7%, and minivans at 3.4%.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: South Dakota, Used Cars
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top