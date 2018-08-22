USF Athletic Director Josh Snyder Resigns

The University of Sioux Falls is now on the hunt for a new Athletic Director after Josh Snyder has submitted his resignation.

His resignation will be effective August 31 according to the release from the University.

USF President Brett Bradfield had some nice things to say about Snyder and his time at the University:

“Without question, Josh has been a critical part of our leadership team in his oversight of our athletic programs serving approximately 400 student-athletes, the USF community wishes Josh and his family the very best as he embarks upon his new employment opportunity in Sioux Falls, and we’re pleased he will remain in touch as a valued friend of the University.”

Snyder also took to social media to thank the fans and the University for everything during his tenure.

Over the years, Snyder has been great to us at ESPN 99.1 and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.

