USF Men & Women Notch Wins

The University of Sioux Falls scored a pair of wins before the Christmas break. Both men's and women's basketball teams hosted games Wednesday.

USF men defeated Mount Marty 86-39.

The Coo came out firing in the first half taking a 50-14 lead into the break. USF used stifling defense and a hot offense to jump out to that big lead. The Cougars 55% from the field and 61% from behind the arc. The USF defense held Mount Marty to only 16% shooting from both the field and from 3. The Coo's biggest lead of the half was 36 and 38 points in the paint.

Get our free mobile app

The second half was a lot closer between the Coo and the Lancers. USF won the half 36-25 and cooled off on the offensive end compared to the first half. The Cougars shot 38% from the field and 33% from 3-point range. The Lancers were able to shoot 34% from the field but did not make a 3 going 0-8. For the game, USF had the biggest lead of 48 and led the entire game.

A narrow victory for USF women as they improved to 4-7 after Wednesday's 70-68 conference win over Wayne State.

The Cougars came out hot in the first quarter. They won the quarter 18-13 while shooting 47% from the field and making 2 from behind the arc. Wayne State shot 37% from the field and made 1 3. In the second quarter, WSC won the quarter 18-11 shooting over 60% from both 3-point range and the field. USF cooled off from the first quarter going 0-5 from behind the arc and shooting 27% from the field.

The second half was more of the same for the Cougars and Wildcats. USF won the quarter 19-16 while shooting 40% from the field and making 2 from behind the arc. WSC shot 35% and did not make anything from 3-point range. The 4th quarter was another hotly contested quarter with Wayne State edging out the Coo 16-15.

The Cougars shot 50% from both behind the arc and the field. The Wildcats shot 43% from the field and shot 66% from 3-point range. Another tightly contested quarter meant this game headed to OT. In the extra period, USF won 7-5 to take the game.

WSC finished the game shooting 14% from the field and making 1 from behind the arc.

The COO returns to action on Friday, January 5 at the Stewart Center to host St. Cloud State in an NSIC matchup. Men at 5:30 PM, women starting at 7:30 PM.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them