USF Men & Women Notch Wins
The University of Sioux Falls scored a pair of wins before the Christmas break. Both men's and women's basketball teams hosted games Wednesday.
USF men defeated Mount Marty 86-39.
The Coo came out firing in the first half taking a 50-14 lead into the break. USF used stifling defense and a hot offense to jump out to that big lead. The Cougars 55% from the field and 61% from behind the arc. The USF defense held Mount Marty to only 16% shooting from both the field and from 3. The Coo's biggest lead of the half was 36 and 38 points in the paint.
The second half was a lot closer between the Coo and the Lancers. USF won the half 36-25 and cooled off on the offensive end compared to the first half. The Cougars shot 38% from the field and 33% from 3-point range. The Lancers were able to shoot 34% from the field but did not make a 3 going 0-8. For the game, USF had the biggest lead of 48 and led the entire game.
A narrow victory for USF women as they improved to 4-7 after Wednesday's 70-68 conference win over Wayne State.
The Cougars came out hot in the first quarter. They won the quarter 18-13 while shooting 47% from the field and making 2 from behind the arc. Wayne State shot 37% from the field and made 1 3. In the second quarter, WSC won the quarter 18-11 shooting over 60% from both 3-point range and the field. USF cooled off from the first quarter going 0-5 from behind the arc and shooting 27% from the field.
The second half was more of the same for the Cougars and Wildcats. USF won the quarter 19-16 while shooting 40% from the field and making 2 from behind the arc. WSC shot 35% and did not make anything from 3-point range. The 4th quarter was another hotly contested quarter with Wayne State edging out the Coo 16-15.
The Cougars shot 50% from both behind the arc and the field. The Wildcats shot 43% from the field and shot 66% from 3-point range. Another tightly contested quarter meant this game headed to OT. In the extra period, USF won 7-5 to take the game.
WSC finished the game shooting 14% from the field and making 1 from behind the arc.
The COO returns to action on Friday, January 5 at the Stewart Center to host St. Cloud State in an NSIC matchup. Men at 5:30 PM, women starting at 7:30 PM.
CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them
KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs