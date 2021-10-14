Victim Of Sioux Falls Aggravated Assault Dies From Injuries

Sioux Falls Police say that the victim of last weekend's aggravated assault has died from his injuries.

On Sunday evening around 10:30, police were called to a location near 8th Street and Indiana Avenue for a report of an assault. Police say the altercation started with the two suspects exchanging words with the victim. The victim walked away but the two suspects followed the victim and police say they proceeded to beat him.

Get our free mobile app

The victim was found in the street with cuts to his head and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Dakota News Now reports that the victim, 32-year-old Christopher Joel Mousseaux from Sioux Falls, has succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening.

Police say 28-year-old Jeff Pour and 26-year-old Steven Tuepeh, both from Sioux Falls, were found and arrested on Tuesday evening and each charged with a single count of aggravated assault. Video surveillance from nearby businesses obtained by Sioux Falls Police helped identify the suspects.

Police say that the State's Attorney's office may change or add charges pending the results of an autopsy.