‘Better’ Wembanyama Drops 27 In Summer League Game

LAS VEGAS -- It wasn't the result Victor Wembanyama wanted, but the No. 1 overall pick put on a better performance in his second summer league game Sunday night than his debut.

Wembanyama had 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks on 9-of-14 shooting, but it wasn't enough as the San Antonio Spurs couldn't overcome a double-digit deficit in an 85-80 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

"I wish we could have won the game," Wembanyama said. "I think I could have done more to help my team win the game. We got to keep learning. We haven't been playing our best for like three quarters. Then in the fourth quarter, we were really dominating. It shows the personality of the team.

"I think personally, it's normal to get better every game. Two days ago was my first game." Wembanyama responded after a 2-of-13 shooting performance Friday night. He also made two of his first three attempts from 3-point range, then missed his final attempt in the waning seconds.

Wembanyama struggled to get going early but after hitting a pull-up jumper and getting a dunk in the second quarter, things turned around.

"I told him at shootaround this morning, I said, 'We got to get you going early,' and you see what happened," Spurs guard Blake Wesley said. "He had 27 tonight. When he gets going, he gets on fire."

The Spurs have three games left in Las Vegas, but it's unclear whether Wembanyama will continue to play.

