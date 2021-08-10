Looking for some of your favorite former Sioux Falls Skyforce players? 10 of them are in Las Vegas and are on NBA rosters for NBA Summer League.

The 75-game Summer League event is taking place in Las Vegas with rosters full of talented players looking to make an NBA roster for this upcoming season. NBA Summer League continues through August 17th.

Two of the 10 former Skyforce players are on the Miami HEAT NBA Summer League roster. Those two players are KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent. Okpala and Vincent both have guaranteed deals with the HEAT. The other eight former players are stretched across eight different teams.

The 10 former Skyforce players that are on an NBA Summer League roster for this year are:

Kyle Alexander, Phoenix Suns

Jeremiah Martin, Atlanta Hawks

Yante Maten, Orlando Magic

Erik McCree, Portland Trail Blazers

Malik Newman, San Antonio Spurs

KZ Okpala, Miami HEAT

Davon Reed, Denver Nuggets

Chris Silva, Brooklyn Nets\

Emanuel Terry, Sacramento Kings

Gabe Vincent, Miami HEAT

Those interested in following all of the NBA Summer League action and former Skyforce players are able to do so on the ESPN family of networks or through NBA TV. The full televised schedule can be found here.

As for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, fans will be able to see them back in action this upcoming season with the start of the NBA G League season. The team will return to the Sanford Pentagon after sitting out last year's G League bubble season.

More information about the Skyforce or the former players participating in the NBA Summer League can be found here.