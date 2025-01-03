Sioux Falls Skyforce Duo Named Player, Coach of the Month

The Sioux Falls Skyforce are out to a tremendous start this season in the first under Head Coach Dan Bisaccio, and they earned some monthly recognition on Friday.

Coach Bisaccio was named the NBA G-League Coach of the Month, while Josh Christopher was tabbed Player of the Month for December.

Per the official Skyforce release:

Get our free mobile app

Christopher led the league in scoring during the month, averaging 29.4 points on 48.3 percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.2 steals and a league high plus-84 plus-minus. He tied the NBA G League record for points scored during the Tip-Off Tournament with 449. Bisaccio guided the Skyforce to an 8-3 record in the month, as he helped the team earn their first bid to the Showcase Cup tournament. He became the first Skyforce head coach to earn Coach of the Month honors since Nevada Smith in February 2018. Sioux Falls has played seven-straight games on the road and has a 6-1 record during that stretch.

The Skyforce are back home this weekend, with back-to-back games Friday and Saturday Night against Santa Cruz and San Diego. Both games tip off at 7:00pm.

If you can't make it out to the Pentagon this weekend, the Skyforce will next return home on Friday, January 17th against the Osceola Magic.

Get your Skyforce tickets today on the official site here.

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous: