Sioux Falls Skyforce Comes Up Short In Season Home Opener
Sioux Falls, SD – On Tuesday evening, the Sioux Falls Skyforce lost a 106-97 decision to the Iowa Wolves in the home opener at the Sanford Pentagon.
Iowa (3-0) jumped out to a 62-45 lead at intermission, as they shot 51 percent from the field (25-49) and 52.6 percent from beyond the arc (10-19 3PA). Minnesota Timberwolves two-way player Jaylen Clark had 19 points on 7-11 FGA (5-6 3PA) in the half.
READ MORE: Alarming Trend: Iowa, Nebraska High Schools Cancel GBB Seasons
Timberwolves two-way Daishen Nix scored 12 of his 21 points in the final frame to help secure the victory. He added seven rebounds and eight assists in the winning effort. Minnesota assignee Leonard Miller led the team with 23 points and 18 rebounds.
Zyon Pullin led off the bench with 12 points, while HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher added 11 points, two rebounds, and two assists.
Sioux Falls hosts Cleveland (1-1) back-to-back, with tip-off slated for 6:30 PM on Thursday.