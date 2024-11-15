Sioux Falls Skyforce Defeats Cleveland, Coach Bisaccio Earns First Career Victory
Sioux Falls, SD – A balanced attack gave the Sioux Falls Skyforce a 107-100 victory over the Cleveland Charge on Thursday evening from the Sanford Pentagon, as three players produced double-doubles, and all five starters scored in double figures. It also marked the first win in the Dan Bisaccio era for the Skyforce.
Isaiah Stevens added 12 points on 4-8 FGA and 14 assists, which gives him 26 through three games, good for second in the NBA G League.
The Skyforce owned a 50-35 lead with 5:37 left in the first half. Gilyard helped the Charge go on a 17-8 run to end the quarter, as he netted three triples during the spurt to help Cleveland cut the lead to 58-52.
The Charge stormed back in the third frame, outscoring Sioux Falls by 11 points and capitalizing nine points off seven Skyforce turnovers, and took an 85-80 lead to the final 12 minutes.
Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher netted 10 points on 4-5 FGA (2-3 3PA) and added three rebounds in the fourth quarter alone to help earn the come-from-behind victory.
Malik Williams secured 17 points on 7-14 FGA (3-4 3PA, game-high plus-17 plus-minus and four blocks). It also marked the second game in the last three where Williams netted three-plus three-pointers.
Caleb Daniels, Zyon Pullin, Bryson Warren, and Tony Snell combined for 29 points on an efficient 10-16 FGA to provide a spark off the bench.
Both teams complete the back-to-back on Friday at 7:00 PM on Heritage Court.