Meet the Newest Member of the Sioux Falls Skyforce

The Sioux Falls Skyforce are gearing up for the 2024-25 season, one that includes a lot of new faces, including Head Coach Dan Bisaccio.

The Skyforce finished last season at 22-12 and another playoff appearance, and will now gear up to begin the next chapter beginning in November.

The Skyforce season opener is set for Saturday, November 9th at Iowa, before the Wolves venture to Sioux Falls for the Skyforce home opener on Tuesday, November 12th.

The team continues to make changes to the roster ahead of the season getting going, and added an NBA veteran to the roster on Wednesday:

The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced the team has acquired the returning player rights to forward Tony Snell from the Maine Celtics. Snell, a 6-6 forward out of the University of New Mexico was the 20th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls. Snell has played in parts of nine NBA seasons, averaging 6.1 points on 43.1 percent shooting (39.4 percent from beyond the arc), 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.4 steals per 21.8 minutes in 601 career games (310 starts) for the Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans.

