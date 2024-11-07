Meet the Skyforce! Sioux Falls Announces Opening Day Roster

Meet the Skyforce! Sioux Falls Announces Opening Day Roster

SF Skyforce/Canva

The Sioux Falls Skyforce continue their preparations for the start of the season, as they prepare to play their first game on Saturday.

On Thursday afternoon, the team announced its opening day roster.

Per usual, it's a great mix of veterans and youngsters, as the team aims to stay very competitive once again in the G-League this season.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

New Head Coach Dan Bisaccio takes over this season after longtime Head Coach Kasib Powell departed Sioux Falls to take a job with the Miami Heat.

Here is the roster for Saturday's season opener:

No.NamePosHtWtDOBFromAcquired
8Josh Christopher ^G6-421512/8/01Arizona StateTwo-Way
10Caleb DanielsG6-42105/17/99VillanovaReturning
16Keshad Johnson ^F6-72256/23/01ArizonaTwo-Way
1Tre KingF6-723010/1/99Iowa StateTryouts
5Nassir LittleF6-62202/11/00North CarolinaAffiliate
17Zyon PullinG6-42063/3/01 FloridaAffiliate
11Sir’Jabari RiceG6-418012/28/98TexasReturning
12Dru Smith ^G6-220312/30/97MissouriTwo-Way
21Tony SnellF6-621311/10/91New MexicoReturning
4Isaiah StevensG6-018511/1/00Colorado StateAffiliate
0Bryson WarrenG6-317510/14/04Overtime EliteReturning
22Warren WashingtonC7-02253/3/00Texas TechAffiliate
2Malik WilliamsC6-112508/26/98LouisvilleReturning

It's pretty cool to say we have area representation on the roster this season, as Tre King, an Iowa State alum, joins the team via tryout.

Newly acquired Tony Snell is the most veteran player on the roster, as he joins the team at the age of 32 (will be 33 this weekend).

In all, there are 7 members of the 13-man roster that are under the age of 24.

The season opener for Sioux Falls' G-League squad is Saturday against the Iowa Wolves in Des Moines. The home opener isn't far away, as the team plays host to Iowa next Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Don't miss out on your opportunity to see this great team in person this season! For tickets and all of the information you need, visit the official site of the Skyforce here.

Source: Sioux Falls Skyforce

The Top 10 Players in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

*All odds quoted as of 10/28/24 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century

While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.
Filed Under: Basketball, G-League, hoops, Miami Heat, NBA, NBA G League, pro basketball, Sanford Pentagon, SD, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Skyforce, skyforce, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls