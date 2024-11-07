Meet the Skyforce! Sioux Falls Announces Opening Day Roster

The Sioux Falls Skyforce continue their preparations for the start of the season, as they prepare to play their first game on Saturday.

On Thursday afternoon, the team announced its opening day roster.

Per usual, it's a great mix of veterans and youngsters, as the team aims to stay very competitive once again in the G-League this season.

New Head Coach Dan Bisaccio takes over this season after longtime Head Coach Kasib Powell departed Sioux Falls to take a job with the Miami Heat.

Here is the roster for Saturday's season opener:

No. Name Pos Ht Wt DOB From Acquired 8 Josh Christopher ^ G 6-4 215 12/8/01 Arizona State Two-Way 10 Caleb Daniels G 6-4 210 5/17/99 Villanova Returning 16 Keshad Johnson ^ F 6-7 225 6/23/01 Arizona Two-Way 1 Tre King F 6-7 230 10/1/99 Iowa State Tryouts 5 Nassir Little F 6-6 220 2/11/00 North Carolina Affiliate 17 Zyon Pullin G 6-4 206 3/3/01 Florida Affiliate 11 Sir’Jabari Rice G 6-4 180 12/28/98 Texas Returning 12 Dru Smith ^ G 6-2 203 12/30/97 Missouri Two-Way 21 Tony Snell F 6-6 213 11/10/91 New Mexico Returning 4 Isaiah Stevens G 6-0 185 11/1/00 Colorado State Affiliate 0 Bryson Warren G 6-3 175 10/14/04 Overtime Elite Returning 22 Warren Washington C 7-0 225 3/3/00 Texas Tech Affiliate 2 Malik Williams C 6-11 250 8/26/98 Louisville Returning

It's pretty cool to say we have area representation on the roster this season, as Tre King, an Iowa State alum, joins the team via tryout.

Newly acquired Tony Snell is the most veteran player on the roster, as he joins the team at the age of 32 (will be 33 this weekend).

In all, there are 7 members of the 13-man roster that are under the age of 24.

The season opener for Sioux Falls' G-League squad is Saturday against the Iowa Wolves in Des Moines. The home opener isn't far away, as the team plays host to Iowa next Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Don't miss out on your opportunity to see this great team in person this season! For tickets and all of the information you need, visit the official site of the Skyforce here.

Source: Sioux Falls Skyforce

