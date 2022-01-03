South Dakota Native Becky Hammon Named WNBA Head Coach

South Dakota native Becky Hammon is getting her first head coaching job in professional basketball after a great start on the coaching bench with the San Antonio Spurs.

Hammon has been named the new head coach of the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA.

Many thought that she would become the first woman to become an NBA head coach after her long run alongside Greg Popovich with the Spurs, but this opportunity is perfect for all involved.

The Aces have been knocking on the door of winning a WNBA title with Bill Laimbeer as the head coach and it will be interesting to see if Hammon can push them over the top.

Hammon has represented her home state of South Dakota so well over the years, from playing in the WNBA to coaching in the NBA and everywhere in between.

She will continue to coach with the San Antonio Spurs until the end of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

