Vikings’ Head Coach Kevin O’Connell Mic’d Up for Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings entered training camp this year with a new head coach, Kevin O'Connell, and we are getting a first look at his coaching style in this new video released by the team today.

Lots of comparisons from players and media have been made between O'Connell's coaching style versus former head coach Mike Zimmer's style, and this video of O'Connell mic'd up during the Vikings' night practice at TCO Performance Center gives us a good look at what the new coach brings to the table.

O'Connell is very relaxed and very humble as he walks out onto the field for the first time, the head coach was very impressed by the crowd of 7,000 that showed up to the night practice and suggests that he might want to do more in the future, and one point he says "I would have done this 6 or 7 times."

The first-year head coach has a nice conversation with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen about his days playing basketball in high school, it's clear he enjoys his time with the payers and interacts with them in a very friendly manner.

Zimmer was known for not throwing out a lot of compliments, O'Connell seems to be the complete opposite as he's throwing them out quite frequently to players on the field during practice.

The video ends with O'Connell addressing the fans in attendance for the night practice, he thanks them for coming and tells the crowd that "he loves this team, I love the coaches" and he wraps up by saying that the Vikings "will be a problem for anyone we play." SKOL!!

Here is a video of O'Connell at Vikings practice, and a video of Zimmer at practice, I think you'll really be able to see the difference between the "old school" and the "new school" type coaches around the NFL.

