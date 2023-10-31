See How Walmart Is Cracking Down In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa

It could be said that you are old if you remember buying the Sunday paper only for the weekly store coupons. That could always fill the time between football games, and while your grandparents snoozed after dinner.

Coupons in the last few decades have taken a different turn. Of course, digital coupons are the way to go. Scan, deduct, repeat.

Big box behemoth Walmart has recently sent the coupon-cutting consumer into a tizzy by announcing a new policy that will bring them in alignment with other retailers, in eliminating overage, imposing like-coupon limits, and declining to override the register if it rejects a coupon.

It's been nearly six years since Walmart upset their coupon policy. In the last month sources say people began to notice changes after an image of what appeared to be an internal memo began circulating in online couponing groups, notifying store staffers that register software would be updated this week to automatically enforce the new policies.

Walmart Changes For South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa

It begins with the elimination of overage. Meaning: Walmart was among a dwindling number of retailers that would honor the full value of a coupon, no matter the actual price of the product. So if your coupon was worth more than the product you used it on, you’d get cash back or get the difference applied to your transaction.

Here is what the new policy states:

“Walmart does not give cash back nor will any overages apply to the remaining items in the transaction if the value of a coupon is greater than the purchase value of the item.”

Is There More?

Limit of 4 identical coupons per household, per day

No more overrides (The decision of the register is final)

If you thought that using coupons was saving you money all these years you're not wrong. However, in today's shopping climate, you need to pay more attention, to not only how you save but where you can save.

As always, shop local.

Source: Coupons In The News

