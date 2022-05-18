Want The Truth About Habitat Restore’s Fifty Percent Off Sale?

There is a whole page of the Habitat for Humanity website dedicated to explaining why "housing matters". You would think that would be self-explanatory, but you know what they say happens when you assume!

Studies show owning a safe, affordable home impacts the health of the family members, improves children’s grades, and leads to more successful long-term goals and dreams, as well as broadens the tax base in a community.- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls

Studies have also shown that it is less expensive for communities to house people in homes and apartments than in jails, hospitals, and other facilities. But officials across the country are slow to find ways to implement the findings of those studies.

That is why Habitat for Humanity's work is so vital. Their simply stated vision is "a world where everyone has a decent place to live". To make that possible, they bring people together "to build homes, communities, and hope".

To support that effort the Habitat for Humanity ReStore came to be. To thank all the community members who have donated, volunteered, and shopped at the store here in Sioux Falls (721 E. Amidon Street), the ReStore is having their annual Supporter Appreciation Sale from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, May 21.

Get there early, because from10 AM to noon you'll get 50% off storewide (some exclusions apply), and from noon to close, everything is 25% off. This is on top of the 30 to 40% that items are already marked down to.

And, just in case you didn't know, along with all of the donated goods and materials from homeowners, they also have a ton of new products. That includes, cabinets, carpeting, furniture and more.

For more information see Habitat for Humanity online, on Facebook.