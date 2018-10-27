Was the Longest World Series Game Cool or Not Cool?

On Friday night into Saturday morning, the longest World Series game ever was played in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were able to outlast the Boston Red Sox 3-2 during a marathon 18 inning game.

Max Muncy was the hero with a walk off home run in the bottom of the 18th inning to give the Dodgers the win and edge them closer in the series as they now only face a 2-1 defict.

But the question becomes, was a 18 inning World Series game cool or not cool?

I personally think it is not cool at all.

A seven hour, 18 inning game is not what Major League Baseball wanted nor needed amid a rash of complaints about the length of games and amid a down year for ratings during the postseason.

I think I fell asleep and woke up three times during the game all to finally see its conclusion on my final trip to the bathroom for the night.

No one wants to have to sit by their TV for seven hours and watch a game, I don't care what the sport is.

That said, I don't know what the solution is, but I can tell you one thing, I don't care about the "identity" or "history" of the game in finding such a solution.

You could literally go to a home run derby for all I care after the 10th inning as long as there is a ending before hour six.

MLB has to do something about the length of games and extra innings and now that they just watched a snail fest occur during their marquee event, hopefully this offseson, they will figure it out.

Game 4 of the World Series can be heard on ESPN Radio and ESPN 99.1 in Sioux Falls on Saturday with coverage beginning at 6pm CT.