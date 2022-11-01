Watch Out For This Tree Planted in the Middle of Iowa Road

The next time you're out for a joy ride in western Iowa, be on the lookout for this one-of-a-kind traffic obstruction.

You may be asking yourself, "Why is this tree in the middle of the road and why hasn't it been cut down?" Well, there's a very good reason behind it and it might surprise you just how long it's been there in the first place.

The story of this Iowa tree in the middle of the road dates all the way back to the early 1900s.

According to Iowa Road Trip, the old Cottonwood tree has been around for over 80 years and it all goes back to a walking stick.

The tree is known as the Parker family tree and a family member explains that one of the Parker brothers cut off part of an old Cottonwood tree to use it as a walking stick, as he was partially paralyzed in one foot.

He ended up leaving the stick in the middle of the road, and low and behold, it grew into the tree you see today.

So where can you find this historic tree? It's located near the town of Atlantic, Iowa, in the western part of the state, just off Interstate 80.

To see the full story of the tree, why it's become a historical landmark in the state, and more of its unique history, check out the article from Iowa Road Trip here.

You can also watch the YouTube video below for an up close and personal view of the tree.

