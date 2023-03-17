Quarterfinal games of the South Dakota State High School Basketball Championships began Thursday with Class A in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

A thrilling finish in game-1 of the evening session saw #7 Elk Point-Jefferson take down #2 St. Thomas More. The game tied at 50 when Garrett Merkely inbounds to Devon Schmitz with 3.8 seconds left and pulls up with a three-pointer to seal the win for the Huskies.

In the video provided by Dakota News Now and Zach Borg, the buzzer-beater final would make the number one play on ESPN's SportsCenter’s Top 10.

It was just the third-ever state tournament appearance for Elk Point-Jefferson.

In the nightcap, Sioux Falls Christian Chargers cruised past Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 83-55.

Earlier in the day:

#1-Dakota Valley 80

#8-Hot Springs 47

#5-Hamlin 72

#4-Sioux Valley 64

