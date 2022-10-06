Weirdest Tourist Traps in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

The South Dakota "touristy trap" pick may be undeniable.

I don't know if everyone will agree with the writers at Thrillist Travel, about which tourist attractions are the weirdest in the tri-state area.

I mean there are so many strange things to see when you travel. From giant pheasants and fish to giant balls of twine, kitchen utensils, and even more funky finds, there's no shortage of kooky, kitsch, from coast-to-coast.

According to the traveling writers at Thrillist, the strangest roadside attraction in South Dakota is. . .Wall Drug.

Its sheer size was enough for them to name it that, but wait they had more, (mostly positive) stuff to say.

It's a city-sized paragon of Western kitsch.- -Thrillist

They noted that even if you wanted to miss it, you couldn't because you would probably need gas anyway and its outlandish size would draw you in.

An actual drug store, where you can get a prescription filled and also see a gigantic animatronic dinosaur or cowboy band, peruse Native American art, eat an open-face turkey sandwich, play in a shooting gallery, or snap a photo with a jackalope.- -Thrillist

All of this being said- -they loved it.

In Iowa, the choice may not seem so obvious.

They went with the Riverside, Iowa, Voyage Home Riverside History Center.

It is better known as the future birthplace of Captain James Tiberius Kirk!

While they first claimed the Starship Enterprise captain in 1985, the museum didn't open its doors until 2008- -Thrillist

Trekkies have made this a must-stop location for Star Trek collectibles of all kinds and of course the Star Trek Festival every summer.

The globally celebrated captain's date of birth (March 22, 2228) is engraved on a monument behind the hair salon at the museum building. And of course, this Star Trek-esque sort of sculpture is located out front.

Finally, when it comes to Minnesota's weirdest tourist attraction, they had so many to choose from.

Honestly, they have the Green Giant or the World's Biggest Paul Bunyan statue, a giant ball of twine - - so it was kind of surprising that they chose the Spam Museum in Austin, Minnesota.

But as a lifelong lover of Spam, to me, it is a triumph for the little tin can of mystery meat!

Within its walls, you'll find out the history of SPAM, including its massive cultural cache in island diasporas. You will be tempted to buy an ironic T-shirt or register as a SPAMbassador. --Thrillist

