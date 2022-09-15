What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?

The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!

The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.

The Truck Convoy is a celebration of the trucking industry and its support of the Special Olympics. It is also a very special collaboration between law enforcement members and area truckers for two days of events.

Trucks start arriving at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this evening Friday (September 15). And here is the schedule of events:

Friday, September 16, 2022

4 to 8:30 PM - Truck Registration

5 to 6:30 PM - Poker Tournament Registration

5 to 8 PM - Dinner

7 PM - Poker Tournament begins

One of the major highlights begins at dusk when the amazing light show begins with all of the truckers showing off their creative and beautifully lit semis!

Saturday morning (September 17) the convoy leaves the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds at 10:15 Saturday morning, (September 23) and follows this route:

Exits north side of Fairgrounds on Westport heading North, turning left (West) on Madison Ave. and turning North on Madison Road heading to Highway 38 (W 60th St. N) and turning left on to Hwy 38 following that to the E I-90 on-ramp driving to get back on I-29 S. and get back off on Madison Ave. and head back into the fairgrounds

There will be lunch available back at the fairgrounds at noon, the truck show is from 11:30 AM to 4 PM, and the auction and awards presentation begins at 12:15.

Since 2003 this extraordinary event has raised over half-a-million dollars for South Dakota Special Olympics!

These funds support over 2,100 South Dakota Special Olympians in their activities and allow them to continue training in over 26 sports programs throughout the year.

You can find more information about Special Olympics and get all the details on the World's Largest Truck Convoy online & on Facebook.