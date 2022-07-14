You've heard all the jokes, so I'm not going to tell any. But do you know the origin of the connection between law enforcement officers and doughnuts? I sure didn't. So, I did a little research.

Back in the 1950s, there were very few eateries open overnight. Doughnut shops were the only places open around 2 to 2:30 AM to get things going for the morning rush. So if a policeman needed a snack on the overnights, he could grab a doughnut.

Doughnut (or Donut...I'll let you choose) shop owners would invite officers in to have a donut and coffee and do paperwork or get in out of the cold. And it didn't hurt in some sketchy neighborhoods to have a police presence in your store.

There, now we both know.

But why are Sioux Falls cops on top of Flyboy Donut shops next week? They're climbing up there to raise awareness and donations for Special Olympics South Dakota. Flyboy Donuts and South Dakota Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is hosting the 4th Annual "Cops on Donut Shops" event!

You'll find Sioux Falls Police Officers on the roof of Flyboy Donuts at 3600 E 10th Street and at 3221 South Sertoma Avenue from 6:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, July 15th.

These generous officers who are giving their time and service will be collecting donations from customers while on the roof. People who donate $5 or more to Special Olympics South Dakota will get a special treat from Flyboy Donuts.

For generous corporations, organizations, or individuals donating $1,000 or more, Flyboy Donuts will give a complimentary donut party. All funds raised during this event will go directly to Special Olympics South Dakota.

So swing by Flyboy Donuts tomorrow, Friday, July 15, 2022, grab an apple fritter (my favorite), a cruller, or chocolate frosted donut, and donate to the Cops on the Donut Shops.

If you can't make it to the event, but still want to donate, just do it online or call 605-331-4117.