Culvers is Raising Money for SD Special Olympics on Tuesday

Over the years I have been fortunate to work with the Special Olympics of South Dakota from doing the Polar Plunge and volunteering at the events to helping promote the organization.

This week Special Olympics of South Dakota is teaming up with a local business to raise some funds.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls Culvers is teaming up with the Special Olympics to help benefit those throughout our state.

On Tuesday August 17, Culvers is teaming up with the South Dakota Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics as they host the Butterburgers & Badges event.

From 4 PM to 8 PM on Tuesday, local law enforcement members in Sioux Falls will be at all four Sioux Falls Culvers locations to serve food.

Culvers is donating $2 for every shake sold and will be taking all the tips and donating them to the cause.

For more information on the Special Olympics of South Dakota, upcoming events and news surrounding the organization, you can visit their website.