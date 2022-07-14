What Happens When Shrewd Couch Potatoes Are Called To Action?

For those of us who admit to being "couch potatoes", this fundraiser for The Compass Center, is right up our alley!

Sporting the name "South Dakota's Laziest Race", since 2019, The Compass Center has been encouraging South Dakota "lazy bones" to get up, get in the vehicle come over to the Compass Center 0.5 K - -and sit down.

On Saturday, July 16, from 11 AM to 1 PM, in the parking lot of JJ's Wine, Spirits and Cigars, at 3000 W 57th Street, join your fellow lethargic buddies and help raise funds to support the mission of Compass Center.

The Compass Center works with survivors of sexual and domestic violence, providing counseling and advocacy services at no cost for as long as service is needed. More than 700 men, women, and children receive services every year thanks to generous donors. This "race" is YOUR chance to support survivors in our community! - -The Compass Center

Registration begins at 10 AM and the "race" (better known as the "stroll") begins at 11 AM.

Because this sort of strenuous exercise calls for some downtime:

Multiple rest area stations will be accessible anywhere along the course to provide some fun activities and a chance for a break from the challenges of a 1/3 mile walk!- -The Compass Center

There will be a ton of swag:

A pretentious oval, Euro-style sticker to display in your vehicle window, on your laptop, or anywhere else you choose.

A race medal.

Complimentary beverage of choice from an array of options from JJ’s Mobile Bar or discount on a premium beer, wine or signature cocktail from JJ’s Bar

...And a whole lot more!

If this race isn't the most fun you can have on a Saturday, you just aren't trying. Which, I guess, is kind of the point. Not the fun part- -the not trying part.

For more info, just see the Compass Center online & on Facebook.