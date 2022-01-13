What Is a Gold Can of Budweiser Worth if You Find One?

Of all the things you could do or wish for, one of them may be to live like a king.

While reaching for your next ice cold Bud be on the lookout for a gold can for your chance to win $1,000,000.

The King of Beers is feeling good about the New Year and you should be too. Budweiser has a Million reasons why you should look more closely at the beer you choose.

The Budweiser Live Like a King Sweepstakes is now underway with $1,000,000 up for grabs. Just look for the specially marked gold can inside the packages of Budweiser.

According to Sweetiessweeps.com, there will be one winner chosen at random around February 21, 2022.

This is why Budweiser remains the King.

