We're just a few days away from the Lenten season which coincidently begins on Ash Wednesday, Valentines Day, this Wednesday, February 14.

Will this be your biggest challenge of the year, a 40 day fast leading up to Easter Sunday? Ah, hold on. Make that 46 days.

Let's get down to the meat of this. Or, sugar, alcohol, maybe caffeine. No matter what the abstention, this is the time of year when Christians mark the period of penance. It can be a personal challenge, or a household challenge.

If you're not sure yet what yours will be, here are few suggestions:

What Will You Give Up For Lent? Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts