What You Need To Know About The ‘Sioux Empire Fair 2021′

The 82nd Annual Sioux Empire Fair kicks off this week. The 2021 event runs from Thursday, Aug. 5 thru Sunday, Aug. 14. Here's what you need to know.

Admission:

$10 for Adults 13 and up / $5 for Kids 6 -12 / Kids Under 5 are Free. Thursday and Friday, August 5 & 6 Admission is just $5 for everyone.

Wednesday, August 11 is Agriculture Appreciation Day. FREE fair admission until 1 pm!

Thank you to First Responders on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, the Sioux Empire Fair is offering free gate admission to First Responders plus 1 guest with a valid ID.

Grandstand Entertainment from August 7th to August 14th at the Sioux Empire Fair is FREE with paid fair admission! Fair admission tickets are not sold in advance and can simply be purchased at the gate each day.

The Midway Carnival:

Carnival Day Wristbands which includes unlimited carnival rides for 1 person for 1 day costs $35 and are available at Midway Ticket Kiosk.

For $70 you can also get a Siouxper Pass which includes fair admission, August 7-14 grandstand entertainment, and unlimited carnival rides for 1 person, all 10 days of the fair. Available at all Sioux Falls Lewis and Brandon Lewis from July 5th until August 11th.

Midway Hours ...

Thursday, August 5: 5 pm - Midnight

Friday, August 6: 5 pm - Midnight

Saturday, August 7: 12 pm - Midnight

Sunday, August 8: 12 pm - Midnight

Monday, August 9: 2 pm - Midnight

Tuesday, August 10: 2 pm - Midnight

Wednesday, August 11: 2 pm - Midnight

Thursday, August 12: 2 pm - Midnight

Friday, August 13: 2 pm - Midnight

Saturday, August 14: 12 pm – Midnight

Grandstand Entertainment:

Thursday, August 5 – Old Dominion

Saturday, August 7 – Frankie Ballard

Sunday, August 8 – Hairball

Monday, August 9 – Hardy with Parmalee

Tuesday, August 10 – Randy Houser with Colt Ford

Wednesday, August 11 – 9/11 Survivor Joe Torrillo

Thursday, August 12 – Jameson Rodgers

Friday, August 13 – ATV Big Air Tour

Saturday, August 14 – PRCA Rodeo

Check out more information on the Sioux Empire Fair at Siouxempirefail.com.