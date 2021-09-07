What You Will See at the This Month’s Fall Parade of Homes

With a crazy housing market, where is a person supposed to find a home in this market? Well, don't let yourself fall into the Chicken Little syndrome that so many are subject to these days. There's help on the way.

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire is coming to the rescue with their annual Fall Parade of Homes™ on September 11-12 & 18-19 with 30 newly built homes constructed by area builders in Sioux Falls, Brandon, & Tea.

The tour is free, to everyone, where you will find homes ranging in price from $250,000 to well over $1,000,000.

One Feature Home on this year's tour however, will have an admission price of $5. In the Parade Tour Guide, #14 is located at 1308 S Sugar Maple Drive and built by Dennis J. Lewis Homes. All proceeds from admission to this home will benefit the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation.

Not able to attend the tour? How about a free virtual tour?