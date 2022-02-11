Sioux Falls Repair Affair Taking Applications for FREE June Event

Of all the tools in your workroom, which one are you most comfortable using? The cordless drill? That miter saw? What about that plain-old hammer? Okay, maybe all of them.

This summer gather up your tools and put your skills and expertise toward a day of volunteering for the Home Builders Association 28th Annual Repair Affair Day on June 7 in Sioux Falls.

Each year groups and individuals take a day and donate their time to do home repairs for homeowners in need of accessibility issues. Since 1993 the project has logged over 6,000 volunteer hours for 250 repair projects.

Just look at the work that was done on a wheelchair ramp and deck in the picture above. On a hot day, they came out to show some love for this homeowner. And, that's just one project on Repair Affair Day.

A project may include an entire team or just one or two people for installing grab bars, replacing knobs with levers, and installing hand/guard rails.

Jackie Rust is the Repair Affair Committee Chair.

“Being able to bring a group of people together to help those within our community, who cannot make these necessary repairs on their own, is incredible,” said Jackie Rust. “With the Sioux Empire metro growing as big and as quickly as it is, it’s important to be there for each other. Our goal is to create accessibility for people, allowing them to stay in their homes for as long as possible.”

A recent release states, the repairs will be done at no cost to the homeowner thanks to funding by a grant from the City of Sioux Falls Housing Division as well as funds from the Sioux Empire Homes Builders Care Foundation

Applications for the June 7th event will be accepted until April 1, 2022.

