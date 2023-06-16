What’s That Smell South Dakota? Can Minnesota & Iowa Smell It Too?

In the Spring we are treated to the sites and smells of the new season. From the first sighting of green grass to the lovely colors of flowers. Before too long we hear the sounds of lawnmowers making that first cut.

I don't know about you but smelling fresh-cut grass always brings a smile to me.

Lingering on into the summer months comes a new fragrance. This particular smell is powerful for about two to three weeks of the season.

The Japanese Lilac is one of my favorite trees. Their blooms exploded just last week and now pushing our olfactories into the red zone.

The Japanese lilac tree at maturity can top out at almost 30 feet in height and 15-20 feet wide. The bonus of having one of these on your property is the large clusters of small creamy-white, fragrant flowers.

They not only provide a great attraction for birds and butterflies but for nesting birds.

You can usually set your calendar for when they will bloom to around Father's Day.

