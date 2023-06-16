What&#8217;s That Smell South Dakota? Can Minnesota &#038; Iowa Smell It Too?

What’s That Smell South Dakota? Can Minnesota & Iowa Smell It Too?

Dave Roberts TSM

In the Spring we are treated to the sites and smells of the new season. From the first sighting of green grass to the lovely colors of flowers. Before too long we hear the sounds of lawnmowers making that first cut.

I don't know about you but smelling fresh-cut grass always brings a smile to me.

Lingering on into the summer months comes a new fragrance. This particular smell is powerful for about two to three weeks of the season.

Get our free mobile app
Dave Roberts TSM
loading...

The Japanese Lilac is one of my favorite trees. Their blooms exploded just last week and now pushing our olfactories into the red zone.

Dave Roberts TSM
loading...

The Japanese lilac tree at maturity can top out at almost 30 feet in height and 15-20 feet wide. The bonus of having one of these on your property is the large clusters of small creamy-white, fragrant flowers.

They not only provide a great attraction for birds and butterflies but for nesting birds.

You can usually set your calendar for when they will bloom to around Father's Day.

Dave Roberts TSM
loading...

LOOK: Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Dakota from Project FeederWatch.

Ways To Up Your Grilling Game

A variety of tips and suggestions to improve your results with backyard grilling or cooking in general. Some of these are new ideas, some might be reminders of old-knowledge - but they're all good things to keep in mind when barbecuing.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US

From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.
Filed Under: flowering trees, Japanese Lilac blossoms, Japanese Lilac smell, Japanese Lilac tree, what does a Japanese Lilac blossom smell like, what tree blooms during Father's Day weekend, what trees have flowers
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls