So what's this new Buff City Soap store all about in Sioux Falls?

Well, the easy answer is soap of course, but I had never seen a store of that size dedicated solely to 'SOAP', so it sparked my interest.

After I did a little research and some online snooping, I have a bit more in-depth answer to the original question.

The creators of Buff City Soap were tired of the mass-produced soaps that were full of chemicals, detergents, animals fats, and more, so they decided to do something about it.

Buff City Soaps uses plant-based soaps that are homemade daily by local soap makers right here in Sioux Falls.

Their soaps are colorful, intriguing and the variety separates them from many others.

The Buff City Soap location in Sioux Falls is scheduled to open on Thursday, October 28.

With so many locations across the United States, it is cool to see the addition in Sioux Falls and it speaks volumes to how many businesses throughout the country are now looking at Sioux Falls locations with the booming economy in the Sioux Empire.

For more information on Buff City Soap, their new location in Sioux Falls, and all their products, you can visit their website.

