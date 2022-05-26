Are you a wheel watcher? Have you ever dreamed of buying a vowel? Do you not want to travel all the way to California? Well, my friend, you are in luck.

The Wheel of Fortune Live show is coming to Sioux Falls in 2022.

Get our free mobile app

It's just like the TV game show but live on the stage at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls. People play the game for real and have the chance to win real prizes.

The wheel will be there, or at least a replica. Same with the big board!

The organizers say that people can audition to be on the stage as a contestant, and they will pick random audience members to win stuff too.

Wheel of Fortune Live will be at the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls on November 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune LIVE! (@wheeloffortunelive)

Wheel of Fortune Live will also make stops in Iowa in October (Iowa City) and December (Des Moines). The show will be in Minnesota in December at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake.

Did you know that the game show Wheel of Fortune debuted on TV in 1975? Pat Sajak has been hosting the show since 1981. Vanna White joined him the next year.

The craziest thing about Wheel is that in the 80s they would have the contestants spend the money they won on various things set up in the studio. Like furniture, or appliances. Eventually, they stopped that and just let the players keep the money they won.