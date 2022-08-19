When the calendar says autumn we start that South Dakota tradition of waiting for the snow. In the southeast part of the state, we tend to get off lucky compared to the Black Hills in the west. But, we know it's coming.

The Old Farmers' Almanac says that this winter could be nose hair-freezing cold and snowy. Yippy.

Get our free mobile app

When Does Sioux Falls Get Its First Snow?

On average, Sioux Falls is free of snow from May to September. We usually get our first snowfall in November. but, an October visit from Jack Frost isn't out of the question.

When was the Earliest Snow In Sioux Falls in History?

According to the National Weather Service, here are the earliest Sioux Falls has ever gotten a trace of snow was on September 9, 2020.

If you are looking for the earliest snow that added up to something, that would be on September 25, 1939, when the city got 0.3 inches.

On October 1, 1999, we got 2.7 inches.

And the earliest heavy snow was the Halloween Blizzard of 1991. That year Sioux Falls tried to trick or treat in over 15 inches of snow.

Halloween Flashback: The Blizzard of 1991

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

See Also: