Where Does Sioux Falls Rank among Best Cities for Bagel Lovers?

The origin of the bagel may go all the way back to an Arabic cookbook in the 13th century and the Jewish communities of Poland in the 1600's, but since immigrants first brought them to our shores in the 1800's they've become an American breakfast staple.

In fact, bagels are now so popular in the United States the two different cities - New York and St. Louis - have bagel styles named after them.

So just where are the best cities for bagel lovers in America, and where does Sioux Falls rate?

Using figures from Google and Trip Advisor, the folks at LawnLove ranked 158 U.S. cities in terms of access to bagels, the quality of bagels available, and the popularity of bagels.

When you add up the numbers, you'll find Sioux Falls in the top 100.

South Dakota's largest city is 87th overall, with a ranking of 107 in access, 63 in quality, and 147 in popularity.

So where can you find the best bagels in the greater Sioux Falls area?

Yelp has narrowed it down to six places:

Which is your favorite bagel place in Sioux Falls and what is your go-to order?

Overall, there was a clear winner for best bagel city in America.

New York City dominated the rankings with number-one showings in all three categories.

San Francisco, a city that also knows a thing or two about baked goods, was second in part because of having the most bagel establishments per square mile of any city in the United States.

BEST CITIES FOR BAGEL LOVERS

New York, New York San Francisco, California Boston, Massachusetts Washington, DC Fort Lauderdale, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Orlando, Florida Yonkers, New York Chicago, Illinois Aurora, Ilinois

