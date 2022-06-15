Nobody likes paying bills, but in South Dakota, our burden isn't nearly great as it is in other places around the country.

24/7 Wall St. recently looked at Doxo Insights' United States of Bill Pay report, which tracks the average household monthly bill payments on things like housing, auto loans, utilities, car insurance, cable, internet, mobile phone, health insurance, security alarms, and life insurance to determine the states with the highest and lowest monthly expenditures.

South Dakota's $1,654 was the seventh-lowest in America. That figure is more than 17 percent lower than the national average and makes up about one-third of the median income in the state ($59,896).

STATES WITH LOWEST AVERAGE MONTHLY HOUSEHOLD BILLS (24/7 Wall St.)

West Virginia ($1,452) Arkansas ($1,552) Mississippi ($1,559) Indiana ($1,607) Kentucky ($1,627) Oklahoma ($1,634) South Dakota ($1,654) New Mexico ($1,663) Alabama ($1,688) Nebraska ($1,696)

At the other end of the spectrum, notoriously expensive Hawaii has the highest household monthly bills at nearly $3,000, which is a whopping 43 percent higher than the national average.

STATES WITH HIGHEST AVERAGE MONTHLY HOUSEHOLD BILLS (24/7 Wall St.)

Hawaii ($2,911) California ($2,649) New Jersey ($2,610) Massachusetts ($2,511) Maryland ($2,456) Connecticut ( $2,380) New York ($2,361) Alaska ($2,334) Washington ($2,277) New Hampshire ($2,256)

