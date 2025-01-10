Spreads, Schedule and Keys for NFL Wild Card Weekend

NFL Wild Card weekend is upon us, and we'll be treated to six big matchups over the course of the weekend, concluding on Monday Night with the matchup between the Vikings and Rams.

Here's a look at the schedule, odds, and storylines for each game over the weekend.

Saturday begins the NFL slate with a pair of AFC playoff matchups.

*All odds quoted courtesy of ESPN Bet as of 1/10/2025 and are subject to change.

Saturday, January 11th

#5 Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) @ #4 Houston Texans (10-7) - 3:30 CBS

Spread - Chargers favored by 3 points

Score Total - O/U 42.5

Chargers Storyline - Can Jim Harbaugh conclude his first year on the job with a playoff run? The Chargers haven't won multiple playoff games in the same season since 2007.

Texans Storyline - The short-handed Texans have been written off by many. Can they prove that they belong? Houston has just one win over a playoff team this season.

#6 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) @ #3 Baltimore Ravens (12-5) - 7:00 Prime Video

Spread - Ravens favored by 9.5 points

Score Total - O/U 43.5

Steelers Storyline - Signs of life, anyone? Pittsburgh has been M.I.A. of late, having lost four straight to end the season. Can they stifle Lamar Jackson? They are 5-3 against Lamar all-time.

Ravens Storyline - Can they finally achieve some postseason success with Lamar Jackson? The Ravens have had double-digit wins in 5 of the last 6 seasons but have just two playoff wins in that time.

Sunday, January 12th

#7 Denver Broncos (10-7) @ #2 Buffalo Bills (13-4) - 12:00 CBS

Spread - Bills favored by 9 points

Score Total - O/U 47.5

Broncos Storyline - Denver isn't just happy to be here, making their first playoff appearance since 2015. Bo Nix has had a fantastic rookie year with 3,775 passing yards and 33 total touchdowns. Can the Broncos spoil the Bills season?

Bills Storyline - The path is clear, but can Josh Allen deliver? The Bills have won at least one postseason game in four-straight seasons. Can they win the BIG one?

#7 Green Bay Packers (11-6) @ #2 Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) - 3:30 FOX*

*Listen to live radio coverage of the game on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO at 3pm!

Spread - Eagles favored by 5.5 points

Score Total - 45.5

Packers Storyline - Christian Watson is out. Jordan Love is coming off of an injury, and the team limped into postseason play. Can they regain some of their mojo from last year's playoff run?

Eagles Storyline - The Eagles will have Jalen Hurts back and have the best trench units in the entire playoff field. Can the Eagles parlay their health and talent into a deep run?

#6 Washington Commanders (12-5) @ #3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7) - 7:00 NBC

Spread - Buccaneers favored by 3 points

Score Total - 50.5

Commanders Storyline - Jayden Daniels is sensational. However, no rookie quarterback has ever even made it to the Super Bowl. Could the former Heisman winner rewrite the history books?

Buccaneers Storyline - They needed a Falcons late season collapse to get to the dance. This is an experienced, physical, and confident team. Can the offense (which is top 5 in multiple categories) continue to deliver?

Monday, January 13th

#5 Minnesota Vikings (14-3) @ *#4 Los Angeles Rams (10-7) - 7:00 ESPN/ABC

*Game to be played in Glendale, Arizona.

Spread - Vikings favored by 3 points

Score Total - O/U 47.5

Vikings Storyline - Did Sam Darnold turn into a pumpkin against the Lions, or was that just one bad game? Minnesota hopes for the latter and a deep run this season.

Rams Storyline - LA is one of just two teams to beat Minnesota this year. Can the mentor (Sean McVay) take down his mentee (Kevin O'Connell) on a bigger stage?

