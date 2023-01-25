Where Is The Best Golf Course In Minnesota?

When you have so many outdoor recreation options to choose from in the great state of Minnesota it's hard to decide where to begin. But, if you make your choice based on the season it may be a little easier.

After the ice house comes off the lake or when you hang up your hockey skates, there are a couple of choices. Get the boat ready or shine the golf clubs.

Minnesota has some incredible golf courses in every region of the state. From the North Woods to Mississippi Bluffs. The Western Prairie and Iron Range. Plus, the pampered links of the Metro.

However, when it comes to finding the best golf course in Minnesota, you know that it's close when you're near Paul Bunyan.

Deacon’s Lodge has been chosen as the #1 Golf Course in Minnesota by Men's Journal.

At the Breezy Point Resort, there are three incredible golf courses. Along with Deacon's Lodge, Whitebirch Course and Traditional Course offer every golfer a fabulous day on the links.

Deacon’s Lodge was designed by Arnold Palmer and named after his father “Deacon”. The par 72 championship course features 18 holes and impeccably maintained bentgrass greens, tees, and fairways that smoothly flow across 500 acres of gorgeous forest, wetlands, and lakes.

