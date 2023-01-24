Where Is The Best Golf Course In South Dakota?

As winter drags on a golfer's only hope is for the fairways and greens to thaw in early spring as a cure for your Season Affective Disorder.

So, to snowshoe through the next few months and brighten your mood ask yourself, "Where are the best golf courses in America?"

Hmmm, here's a thought. If the game of golf is what you truly define as your only interest then why not make it the ultimate bucket list? That is, to play all 50!

Let's get started right here in South Dakota. Men's Journal has tabbed The Golf Club at Red Rock as the best golf course in the Rushmore State.

Surrounded by beautiful homes through the rolling Black Hills setting of Rapid City.

" #1 Golf Course in South Dakota by GolfWeek. Our course was also ranked in the Top 200 Residential Golf Courses in the US for 2019 by GolfWeek, and voted 2019 and 2020 #1 Best Golf Course in the Black Hills by local residents."

There are many beautiful courses in the western part of South Dakota, with top-rated links in Rapid City, Spearfish, and Custer.

