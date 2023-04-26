Where Your Favorite Hawkeyes Could Land In The NFL Draft

Thursday night the dream will become a reality. Football players who have dreamed their whole lives to hear their name called during the NFL Draft will learn their football future. The first round of the NFL Draft happens Thursday night in Kansas City, home of the World Champion Chiefs. It looks like it will be another big weekend for former Iowa Hawkeye football players. Here is where the experts say Iowa's best could land in this year's draft.

It appears that Iowa will have at least one player drafted in the first round this year. Lukas Van Ness famously never started for the Hawkeyes but most experts agree he has everything that NFL teams are looking for. The Daily Iowan reports that draft experts say that Van Ness is a surefire mid-first-round pick, but could go as high as the top 10. He looks to join Adrian Clayborn as the only former Iowa defensive lineman selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell had one of the best senior seasons in recent memory. The Daily Iowan reports that Campbell earned First Team All-American status and won the Dick Butkus Award for the nation's top linebacker. According to NFL Next-Gen stats, Campbell ranked first among participating linebackers in overall combined score. So how does that all translate to the NFL? Most experts agree that Campbell is a 2nd or 3rd round-draft prospect. The Daily Iowan reports that some have concerns over his ability to play coverage at the next level. One thing is for sure. Whoever drafts Campbell is going to get a linebacker who tackles everything in sight.

If there is an Iowa player that has a shot at joining Lukas Van Ness in the first round of this year's NFL Draft it is tight end Sam LaPorta. He is looking to become the latest in a line of great Hawkeye tight ends, and the first drafted since T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant were both selected in 2019. The Daily Iowan reports that many draft experts had LaPorta coming off the board somewhere in the second round. But if there is a run on tight ends in round one, LaPorta could hear his name towards the end of round one.

Corner Riley Moss grabbed 11 interceptions during his stellar Iowa career. His soft hands and physicality make him a certain NFL Draft pick. The Daily Iowan reports that Moss looks to be a fourth or fifth-round selection in this year's draft. He'll likely be a slot corner at the next level.

Other Hawkeyes who could hear their names called during this weekend's NFL Draft include Kaevon Merriweather, Seth Benson, John Waggoner, and Monte Pottebaum. If they don't get drafted they'll certainly all sign as free agents with an NFL team ahead of training camps.

