Which Pumpkin Spiced Item Are South Dakotans Looking for Most?

Ready or not, fall has arrived.

Today (September 22) is officially the first day of Autumn, ushering in cooler temperatures and a whole host of things that come with the season.

Things like pumpkin-spiced everything you could possibly imagine, and some things you probably didn't think were even possible.

Get our free mobile app

And when it comes to the favorite pumpkin-spiced item South Dakotans are looking for, it's in liquid form.

Google Trends

Nerdist has the results of a recent survey of Google Trends, showing the top PS item searched for in each state.

South Dakota is one of four states that is looking for a good pumpkin-spiced latte to help warm up those cool fall days and nights. North Dakota, Colorado, and New Jersey are the others.

Other states are interested in some fairly common pumpkin-spiced items like:

Cupcakes

Bread

Cookies

Muffins

Cinnamon rolls

Coffee creamer

Ice Cream

Syrup

But there are always those places that just have to be different and when it comes to just about everything and pumpkin spice is no exception.

While we're looking for a nice hot drink here in the Mount Rushmore State, folks in Florida and South Carolina have a hankering for, I kid you not, a pumpkin-spiced margarita.

Not to be outdone, a surprisingly large number of states (7 - Wyoming, Utah, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Arkansas, and Virginia) have their hearts set on pumpkin-spiced cheesecake enchiladas.

That's not nearly as disgusting as the top searched for pumpkin-spiced item in both Texas and Vermont.

Those two states, who rarely agree on anything, can't seem to get enough of pumpkin-spiced ramen noodles.

What's your go-to PS item?

Ten Commandments of Sioux Falls