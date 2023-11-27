Whiskey Myers to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Just announced, Whiskey Myers is set to return to Sioux Falls! See Whiskey Myers at The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Tickets are on sale Friday, December 1st at 10:00 AM.

Joining Whiskey Myers will be Lucas Nelson + POTR and Reid Haughton.

If you were wondering, Lucas Nelson is the son of Willie Nelson and yes, the talent did rub off. A guitar and mic is all he needs.

I've caught Whiskey Myers' show a couple of times. It's a mix of country with a solid dose of ROCK. If you like it loud, with attitude, an awesome Southern Rock Vibe, and plenty of edgy, slick, perfectly executed guitar work this show is for you.

Buddy Logan with Radio Texas Live turned me on to Whiskey Myers. Whiskey Myers is power poetry, with haunting, badass singing from Cody Cody Cannon (lead vocals and acoustic guitar), John Jeffers (lead guitar, slide guitar, lap steel guitar, vocals), Cody Tate (lead and rhythm guitar, vocals), Jeff Hogg (drums), Tony Kent (percussion/drums), and Jamey Gleaves (bass).

The last time I caught a set with Whiskey Myers it was at The District in Sioux Falls. It was a 'go grab two' and stand there and Soak it Up, experience.

Get a ticket. Grab a friend. If you do, you'll be looking for their music to travel with on your next road trip and a show you can say, 'you were at.' Whiskey Myers. 'That good.'

I love some of the comments you see on their YouTube comments. One of my favorites is spot on. A guy named Marcus said:

Don't matter where you grew up, this song touches people who hunt, fish, have morals, and have religion. Which seems to be missing in our great country. From Pennsylvania and grew up this way. Put a pair of Loud headphones on and you'll see what I mean. And, you're welcome.