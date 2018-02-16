Who Was Really Picked Last In The NBA All Star Game Draft?

When NBA All Star captains LeBron James and Steph Curry made their picks for their respective teams, many argued that it should of been televised.

Since it wasn't, it became speculation on who was picked first and who was picked last.

The speculation on who was selected last for each team is a secret no more as according to reports, Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge and Celtics forward Al Horford were selected last by each team.

I have said all along that the NBA All Star Draft should be televised, not because I thought I needed to see who was picked last, but to see the two captains strategize and select their peers.

Now that information has been leaked, I'm not sure what kind of reaction is going to be the majority, but regardless Aldridge and Horford are All Stars and it doesn't matter in my opinion where they were taken in the All Star Draft.