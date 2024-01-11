Who’s Playing In the NFL Wild-Card Games, and Where To Watch?

Who&#8217;s Playing In the NFL Wild-Card Games, and Where To Watch?

With the regular NFL season wrapped up, time for the excitement to begin. It's Wild Card Weekend. Below check out what teams are facing the proverbial one-and-done.


NFC (7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Dallas Cowboys

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Detroit Lions
Sunday, January 14, 7:15 PM on NBC

(5) Philadelphia Eagles at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Monday, January 15, 7:00 PM on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+ Bye: (1) San Francisco 49ers    

 

AFC
(5) Cleveland Browns at (4) Houston Texans
Saturday, January 13 4:30 PM on NBC

(6) Miami Dolphins at (3) Kansas City Chiefs
Saturday, January 13, 8:15 PM on Peacock

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Buffalo Bills
Sunday, January 14, 1:00 PM on CBS

Bye: (1) Baltimore Ravens

Looking ahead to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs it will include four games on January 20 and January 21. The NFC and AFC championship games are scheduled for January 28.

Super Bowl LVIII February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

